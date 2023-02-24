Trust set up in memory of Rose Paterson hands out £131,000 to seven charities helping to save lives

Rose Paterson

The Rose Paterson Trust says it is estimated that the funding has helped save more than 200 lives.

Mrs Paterson ended her life in June 2020. She was 63. She was the chair of Aintree Racecoure, and an accomplished horse rider as well as being heavily involved in several charities.

In its 2022 grant review the trust set out how money raised has been distributed.

Speaking for the trust, Mr Paterson and the couple's three children, Felix, Ned and Evie said: "We are incredibly proud to report the results of the charities' amazing work using the funds of The Rose Paterson Trust. A huge thank you to those of you have already donated to The Rose Paterson Trust – the extent of the support has been overwhelming and truly touching."

"Our seven grantees estimate that they used these funds to save at least 231 people from taking their own lives, with hundreds of thousands also receiving the help they badly need. This would not have been possible without those who contributed to the trust."

Among the grants was £20,000 for Shropshire Mental Health Trust. It refurbished a vehicle as a mobile mental health centre focused on rural communities.

A £20,000 grant for R;pple provided free software to parents, charities, and 55 schools and education providers and increased corporate and statutory service users to 36.

Creative options community project developed and online platform with a range of course to help individuals with recovery and other project were put in place by the Kintsugi Hope charity, the If U Care, Share, foundation, Pillar Kincardine and The Listening Place.

Fundraising continues and in anticipation of another big year for fundraising, Felix Paterson is taking on the huge challenge of running 48 miles in 48 hours - that’s four miles every four hours for two days and nights.

He will starting at 4pm on March 3 and would like to raise £20,000 for The Rose Paterson Trust. More information is available online at justgiving.com/fundraising/felix-paterson.

"Suicide is a preventable charity," Felix said.

"My mother took her own life in June 2020. She was an amazing person who I think about every waking hour."

The family supporting Felix said: "Our attention is now fixed on 2023 as we continue the fight against suicide. We’re currently reviewing applications for our next round of grant making."

"We would welcome further donations by supporting Felix’s run through the above link. Every pound raised goes towards more life-saving projects so every pound matters. Together we can prevent the tragedy of suicide."