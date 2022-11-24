MP calls for carers to be given the financial support they need

MP Helen Morgan

Backing National Carer’s Day 2022 she signed a parliamentary motion tabled by the Liberal Democrats which urges the Government to increase Carers Allowance at least in line with inflation.

The motion recognises the “financial, mental and emotional burden faced by millions of unpaid carers” and commends Carers Rights Day, which is promoted by Carers UK to ensure carers are aware of their rights and where to find support.

This year’s theme is ‘caring costs’, including the financial, employment and social impact which caring responsibilities have on carers.

Helen Morgan said: “Every day of the year, people of all ages and backgrounds are working extremely hard to care for loved ones across North Shropshire.

“Carers carry a huge responsibility but also have to cope with the financial cost of supporting friends and family. It’s time the country cared for carers.