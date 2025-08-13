The incident took place at around 6.36pm yesterday - Tuesday, August 12, at Alkington near Whitchurch.

Both the firefighters and paramedics were sent to assist in the wake of the crash.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its crew found a car which had hit a telegraph pole.

Officers worked to make sure the vehicle was safe, and left a casualty, who remained in the vehicle, in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said a man had been taken to hospital following the incident.

She said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Alkington Road, Whitchurch at 6.27pm last night (Tuesday 12th August). One ambulance attended the scene and arrived to find fire colleagues caring for the driver of a car, a man, after a collision with a telegraph pole.

"The man was assessed by paramedics before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further precautionary checks."

