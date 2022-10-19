Shropshire Council changing recycling and waste collection days to improve efficiency

New collection calendars are being delivered over the next few days

New recycling and waste collection calendars are being posted to households in the former North Shropshire, South Shropshire and Shrewsbury & Atcham areas this week – with people urged to look out for any change to their collection. day.

From November 7, changes will be made to some recycling and waste collection days in these areas to make the collection service more efficient, and reduce the distances that the collection lorries need to travel on their rounds.

At the same time, in South Shropshire, changes are also being made to the types of waste collected on each collection day.

Around 75 per cent of households in the three areas, about 78,000 properties, will see their collection day change.

New collection calendars are being delivered over the next few days to advise people of any changes to their collection day or service.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for waste management, said: “The important message to residents in the south Shropshire, north Shropshire and Shrewsbury areas is: please look out for your new collection calendar when it’s delivered. This will tell you if your collection day is changing, and to what day. It will also give south Shropshire residents information about their collection change.

The key thing for everyone to remember is please continue to present your waste bins, bags and boxes at the kerbside by 7am on your collection day as, even if your day remains the same, the collection time may change.

“These changes have been carefully planned, and will help Veolia and the council to provide a better, more efficient, more carbon-friendly waste and recycling collection service to residents in the north Shropshire, South Shropshire and Shrewsbury areas.”

Any households that – due to a collection day change – would have to wait over 18 days before getting a collection will get an interim collection, based on their old collection day.