Almost 80,000 homes to have bin collection days changed 'to increase efficiency'

Collections to bin changes planned

Shropshire Council said that from November 7 changes are to be made to some recycling and waste collection days in the former North Shropshire, South Shropshire and Shrewsbury & Atcham districts and boroughs.

The council said the move would see around 78,000 properties seeing their collection days changing.

The authority said it is "to make the collection service more efficient, and reduce the distances that the collection lorries need to travel on their rounds".

But, at the same time, in South Shropshire changes are also being made to the types of waste collected on each collection day.

At the moment, collections in south Shropshire see garden waste picked up on week one, and general refuse and recycling picked up on week two.

However, from November 7 the collections change with garden waste and recycling collected on week one, and general refuse on week two.

The council said that South Shropshire residents will receive a leaflet under their bin lid in the next two weeks to advise them of the change.

New collection calendars will then be delivered in mid-to-late October to all affected properties in south Shropshire, North Shropshire and Shrewsbury to advise of any collection date changes.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for waste management, said: “These changes have been carefully planned, and will help Veolia and the council to provide a better, more efficient, more carbon-friendly waste and recycling collection service to residents in the north Shropshire, South Shropshire and Shrewsbury areas.

“The key message to south Shropshire residents is: please note that your collections will change.

“The message to residents in south Shropshire, north Shropshire and Shrewsbury is: please look out for your new collection calendar when it’s delivered. This will tell you if your collection day is changing, and to what day.”