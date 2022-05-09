Organisers of Market Drayton 10k hail the 'fantastic' return of the race

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 08/05/2021 The award-winning Market Drayton 10k will return to Market Drayton this weekend. Starting from The Grove School. It starts at 11am. Pictured, 2000 take part...

Tim Beckett, organiser of the event, shared his excitement about the 10k's return to Market Drayton this weekend with 2,000 runners taking part.

Despite it being a challenging couple of years for organisers– having been let down by sponsors, suppliers and with Covid causing races to be cancelled– the race has returned in style.

Tim said he had received a lot of positive feedback about the event: "It's been absolutely fantastic. This morning all of my emails have been 'it was fantastic', 'brilliant', 'please don't cancel this race'.

And people have already been signing up for next year's event, with a third of the places having already been taken, and some having booked their accommodation well in advance for the event.

Tim said that everything came together for this year's race– they had the maximum amount of volunteers helping out and Muller agreed to sponsor the main event.

Runners were treated to goodie bags, medals and specially-made t-shirts and for a £20 entry fee, participants could walk away with £40 worth of goodies Tim said.

Commenting on the importance of the 10k to the town, Tim said: "We bring trade and people to the town. People come down, they stay overnight and then go to The Red Lion for a meal.

The 10k is a town event Tim said, which involves the Scouts, the Girl Guides, approximately 700 local runners, their families and residents volunteering as marshals.

He said: "The pride on parents' faces when they see their children in the fun run. I have seen children going to school wearing their medals."

Tim noted that approximately £10,000 to 12,000 is raised for charity at each race of the Market Drayton 10k, with a number of charities benefitting including Hope House and Severn Hospice.

People can decide to fundraise for their own charity, but the money raised from the event will also go towards a charity or worthy cause that is in need of support, Tim said.

"By the end of the month we won't have any places left," Tim predicted and has encouraged anyone who wants to take part, to sign up now, to avoid disappointment.

The Market Drayton 10k will return on May 7 2023.