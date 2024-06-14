Newly appointed chief constable won't be coming because of an 'unforseen' change in circumstances

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In December last year Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion announced that Kyle Gordon was his preferred candidate.

Mr Campion said that there has been an "unforseen change in circumstances" and it has been agreed that Mr Gordon will not be taking up the role.

“In December I announced that Kyle Gordon was my preferred candidate for the Chief Constable role at West Mercia Police.

Following a change in circumstances which could not have been foreseen at the time, it has been agreed that Mr Gordon will not be taking up the role.

“I will continue to ensure West Mercia Police is focused on tackling crime and keeping our communities safe. I will provide further updates regarding the Chief Constable role in due course.”

The role had been vacated by Pippa Mills a Met Police Commander.

At the time Mr Gordon said: “I am delighted to be confirmed as the next Chief Constable for West Mercia Police. I am passionate about delivering a community-focused police service that is visible, accessible, responsive and effective to build further on the trust and confidence we have among our communities.

“I am very much looking forward to taking up the role of leading the force and working with police and crime commissioner John Campion and partners to deliver the Safer West Mercia Plan, while ensuring the communities of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin are at the heart of policing.”

Ms Mills, who was the force’s first female boss. She was the region’s Chief Constable for two years, before joining the Met Police as Assistant Commissioner.