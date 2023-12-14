Preferred candidate announced to be West Mercia's new chief constable

John Campion, the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, has announced Kyle Gordon as his preferred candidate to become the next top officer in the region that includes Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Commander Gordon will bring nearly 30 years of experience to West Mercia from across a number of police forces, including, formerly, the Royal Ulster Constabulary and British Transport Police, and most recently The Met.

Former chief constable Pippa Mills has gone in the opposite direction to take up a position as an assistant commissioner with the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Campion said: “After undergoing a thorough recruitment process, I am delighted to have chosen Kyle Gordon to be my preferred candidate for the new Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, and will be offering him to the Police and Crime Panel for their confirmation.

“As commissioner I am committed to backing West Mercia Police with the support and resources it needs to deliver the best possible services for our communities.

"That includes ensuring the force has exceptional leadership.

"I am confident that Kyle will bring a commitment to maintaining the highest possible standards of service in our police force, and a real energy for delivering my Safer West Mercia Plan on behalf of the public.”

Kyle Gordon said: “I am incredibly honoured to have been selected to be the preferred candidate for Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

"I am looking forward to working with all my new colleagues, our communities and partners to deliver the Safer West Mercia Plan, and ensuring the best possible policing in our communities for everyone.”