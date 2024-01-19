New Chief Constable appointed for police in Shropshire

Current Met Police Commander Kyle Gordon will take over the West Mercia role vacated by Pippa Mills.

Mr Gordon said: “I am delighted to be confirmed as the next Chief Constable for West Mercia Police. I am passionate about delivering a community focused police service that is visible, accessible, responsive, and effective to build further on the trust and confidence we have amongst our communities.

“I am very much looking forward to taking up the role of leading the force and working with police and crime commissioner John Campion and partners to deliver the Safer West Mercia Plan, whilst ensuring the communities of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin are at the heart of policing.”

Mr Campion added: "I welcome Kyle’s drive to build on the progress that has been made to deliver a police service communities can trust and be proud of. I am confident that he will support me in delivering my Safer West Mercia Plan, with a renewed focus on policing with the community.”

In an announcement on social media, a West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Kyle Gordon to West Mercia Police as the new Chief Constable. Kyle is the current Commander for the Met Police and brings a wealth of experience having held a range of roles including (with) the British Transport Police and the police service in Northern Ireland."

He takes over from Ms Mills, who was the force's first female boss. She was the region's Chief Constable for two years, before joining the Met Police as Assistant Commissioner.