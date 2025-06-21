'The people of this county need protection' - What judge told young driver locked up for crash that killed his girlfriend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, 20, was jailed for 66 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court, on Friday (June 20).

Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at a trial earlier this year, having previously denied the offence.

The trial came after Addison, who was 17 at the time, crashed his Volkswagen Golf into an electricity pole on a back lane in Shawbury on February 4, 2023.

Tragically the crash, which happened on an unclassified road known as Parry's Lane, killed Addison's 17-year-old girlfriend, Lily-May Vaughan, who was in the front passenger seat.

One witness had described him as "going like f***" before the crash.

Lily-May Vaughan with her mother Leanne

After jailing Addison, Judge Deni Mathews also handed down an eight-year driving ban - which will only begin on Addison's release from prison.

He will also be required to take an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.

Addressing the length of the ban Judge Mathews said: "The people of this county need protection. You must not be on these roads for a long time, even after you come out of prison - that is why the disqualification is so long."

During an emotional sentencing hearing, in which Lily-May's mum and other family members delivered heart-breaking impact statements, the court was told how Addison had shown no remorse for his actions, and had sought to blame others for the crash.