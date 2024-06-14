'Help improve lives after brain injury': Charity makes call to arms - and it needs you

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Headway’s charity shop in Whitchurch is on the lookout for 'friendly' people to volunteer by either greeting and serving customers, sorting donations, or ensuring that the shop floor remains tidy and welcoming.

Each year, around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with a brain injury - averaging one person every 90 seconds.

The UK-wide charity works to improve life for people after sustaining a brain injury by providing vital support, advocacy, and information services to brain injury survivors and their families.

Headway head of retail, David Bryne, said: "Our Headway Whitchurch shop is very busy, so we desperately need more kind, positive people to join our much-valued team.

"No experience is necessary, and we would be really happy to provide volunteers with training and support.

"The money raised from sales in our charity shops ensures that we can continue to offer vital support to those affected by brain injury.

"Volunteering is also a fantastic way to learn new skills, make new friends, and to feel more connected to your community. We'd love to hear from you if you can spare us a few hours a week.

"You will become an important part of helping improve life after brain injury."