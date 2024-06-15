Child trapped in car rescued in Market Drayton by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews were called to Lostford, Market Drayton this morning.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.28am on Saturday, June 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'urgent' in Market Drayton.

"One child released from vehicle after malfunction with locking system."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet and crews used small gear to gain entry to the car.