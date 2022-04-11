Almost 900 trees being planted at Combermere Abbey to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire Lady Alexis Redmond and owner of the abbey, Sarah Callander Beckett

The project is taking place at Combermere Abbey, near Whitchurch and Market Drayton, to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to enhance the existing centuries-old woodland on the estate.

In total, 889 trees will be planted at the abbey, and the first of the trees – a quercus robur oak – was planted on April 5 by the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire Lady Alexis Redmond and owner of the abbey, Sarah Callander Beckett.

It is part of the The Queen’s Green Canopy, a national initiative that people, communities and businesses across the UK are taking part in to celebrate The Queen’s 70-year reign.

Sarah Callander Beckett said: “Combermere Abbey is a truly unique environment representing centuries of English history and our trees form an important part of it.

"I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for Her Majesty so it felt absolutely right to honour her remarkable reign in some way, and the Green Canopy presented us with the perfect opportunity to do so.”

The trees will add to the natural environment of the estate with its 1,050 acres of historic parkland, ancient woodland and large mere.

The planting is part of the restoration of ancient woodland. It will be identified by a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

Lady Redmond added: “I was delighted to be asked to plant the inaugural tree of so many planned for Combermere Abbey. It’s a great project.

"These trees will not only add to the natural beauty of our county, but form part of an important sustainable legacy to celebrate The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service, bringing fantastic environmental benefits to our communities."