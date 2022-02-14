Flood alerts in place across Shropshire as Storm Dudley approaches

Roads near the river could flood later this week

The alert for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence affects the area from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Although river levels were starting to fall at Llanymynech, further rainfall is forecast over the next few days. The Environment Agency expects levels to rise again, and the risk of flooding of roads and farmland remains.

A spokesman said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river.

"Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook. We expect river levels to remain between three metres and 3.5 metres for the next few days, with the potential for further rise in levels later in the week. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences and clearing weed screens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

There is also a flood alert for the Lower Dee, from Llangollen to Chester, which includes parts of the north Shropshire border.

The flood alerts come as the Met Office has name the two storms due to hit the UK later this year.

From Wednesday afternoon Storm Dudley is forecast to bring strong winds to northern parts of the UK

Then on Friday, Storm Eunice will bring strong winds to more southern areas and snow to northern areas.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warned “this whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing”.