North Shropshire candidates to be quizzed at by-election hustings

Members of the public will have the chance to quiz some of the candidates ahead of polling day

The Whitchurch event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, at St John's Methodist Church.

There will be a line-up of four candidates with Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst from the Conservative Party, Duncan Kerr from the Green Party, Ben Wood from the Labour Party, and Helen Morgan from the Liberal Democrats.

The format will see each candidate given five minutes to outline their platform before the meeting is opened for questions from the audience.

The meeting has been arranged by the Churches Together in Whitchurch group, a non-political group, as a service to the whole community.

A spokesperson for the group said they wanted to give voters a chance to get answers on the questions that matter to them and their community.

He said: “With a long list of candidates from which to choose it’s more important than ever that people make the most of this opportunity, and think carefully about where to put their X on the ballot paper.

“While national political leaders descend on Oswestry, people in Whitchurch also want to make sure that candidates understand local issues in the forthcoming by-election and that the area is not overlooked and taken for granted."