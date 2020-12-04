MP calls for Shropshire and Telford to be assessed separately in tier system

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson

Currently both the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas are in Tier 2, and were assessed together before the decision was taken.

The next review takes place on December 16, and Mr Paterson said he wants the two areas to be considered separately, and for Shropshire to drop to Tier 1.

Writing on Twitter he said: "Shropshire is in Tier 2 as a result of being assessed jointly with Telford.

"I have asked Matt Hancock to revert to assessing the Shropshire Council area separately from Telford & Wrekin in the tier review on December 16 – and that @ShropCouncil drops to Tier 1."