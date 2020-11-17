Coronavirus: Latest number of deaths and confirmed cases in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales

This page will be updated daily with the latest number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and the latest number of confirmed hospital deaths in your area.

Care home deaths will be updated when local Office for National Statistics figures are released each week. They have only been recorded since April 10, meaning the full figure is likely to be higher as the first hospital death in Shropshire happened on March 15.

The figures for positive tests are specific to the local authority area (i.e. Shropshire Council or Telford & Wrekin Council). Until July 2 the figures only included results from pillar 1 tests (hospital tests processed in government labs) but pillar 2 tests (drive-through and home kits processed in commercial labs) were added on July 2 leading to a large increase in the number of reported cases. Sometimes the number may decrease due to duplicate tests being removed.

Latest charts:

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 16. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 16. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Meanwhile, the figures for hospital deaths are released by NHS health trusts (the organisations that run our hospitals), such as the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust. These statistics include both confirmed and suspected deaths (ie those who tested positive and those who hadn't been tested but where Covid-19 has been recorded on the death certificate).

Where shown, a number in brackets is the change from the previous day apart from for care homes where the figures are updated weekly. For deaths, this is the daily increase in confirmed deaths and is not the same as the number of people who died in the previous 24 hours (see bottom of page for more on this).

Due to differences in reporting methodologies, the figures for individual countries may not add up to the UK total and case and death figures may sometimes decrease due to corrections.

On August 12, 5,000 deaths were removed from the UK death toll due to a change in Government recording.

Unlike local hospital figures, the national death tolls released by the Government now only include the number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Local case figures up to date as of (unless otherwise stated): November 16

National case figures up to date as of (unless otherwise stated): November 16

Local death figures up to date as of (unless otherwise stated): November 16

National death figures - up to date as of (unless otherwise stated): November 16

Care home death figures up to date as of November 10 (but figures only for April 10 to November 6)

UK

UK cases: 1,390,681 (+21,363)

UK deaths: 52,147 (+213)

England cases: 1,194,402 (+19,423)

England deaths: 45,783 (+191)

Scotland cases: 82,011 (+717)

Scotland deaths: 3,286 (+6)

Wales cases: 67,106 (+892)

Wales deaths: 2,209 (+2)

Northern Ireland cases: 47,162 (+331)

Northern Ireland deaths: 869 (+14)

Combined Shropshire and Telford

Total cases: 8,247 (+154)

Total hospital deaths: 227 (0)

Deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust: 207 (0)

Date of last death: November 14

Deaths at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry: 5 (0)

Date of last death: May 2

Deaths at Shropshire Community Health Trust: 15 (0)

Date of last death: July 5

Care home deaths: 171 (+7)

Shropshire

Cases: 4,860 (+83)

Care home deaths: 120 (+6)

Telford & Wrekin

Cases: 3,387 (+71)

Care home deaths: 51 (+1)

Powys

Cases: 1,227 (+13)

Deaths: 100* (0)

*ONS Data shows 98 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys. A total of 20 hospital deaths in Powys have been confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Where does the data come from?

The UK and England data is released by the Government each day here.

The Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland figures are released by the relevant health authorities daily.

The number of confirmed cases in each council area is updated daily on the same UK Government page as linked to above.

For Shropshire, this includes the boroughs covered by Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The hospital death toll is released by NHS England daily here and broken down by health trust:

As Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust runs hospitals in both the Shropshire (Royal Shrewsbury Hospital) and Telford (Princess Royal Hospital) council areas it is not possible to separate the statistics by council area.

Care home death statistics are updated weekly by the Office for National Statistics but have only been recorded since April 10.

Important to note

The hospital death figures released each day do not only refer to patients who have died in the last 24 hours. They refer to the deaths of coronavirus patients confirmed in the last 24 hours. Some patients are only included in the statistics several days later due to testing or discussions with family.

However the charts above refer to the date of death, not the date the death was announced. Thus the figures for individual dates are likely to increase as further deaths are announced.

The patients may not have died solely as a result of coronavirus but all had been confirmed as testing positive and/or had coronavirus listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

In contrast, as of August 12 the Government death toll provided for each nation and the UK only includes people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the number of cases confirmed each day refer to cases confirmed as positive in the last 24 hours, not tested in the last 24 hours. For example seven new cases may be confirmed in one day from people who were tested on various different days.