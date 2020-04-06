Crews called to house fire involving boiler

Crews from Whitchurch and Malpas were sent to the scene on Sawmill Road, Cholmondeley at around 7.30 this morning, to a house fire involving a boiler.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called following reports of a fire at an outbuilding of a property on Sawmill Road.

"On arrival crews found that the fire involved a boiler. Firefighters isolated all services to the boiler and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

"Crews then checked the adjacent properties and roof space for any signs of heat and fire.

"The flue liner of the boiler was removed as a precaution and crews used a thermal imaging camera to check that the boiler was at a stable temperature. Crews were in attendance for around one hour."