Welshpool Councillor Graham Breeze has raised concerns over the incident, which took place on Saturday evening (February 1).

The man was discovered injured on Borfa Green Bank in Welshpool at around 4.30pm.

Councillor Breeze said the cyclist had suffered a serious injury and was left waiting in the road - with no police or firefighters attending the scene for up to three hours before the ambulance arrived.

It is understood the man has since undergone surgery in hospital.

The route is one of Welshpool's most dangerous stretches of road, and the man was discovered by passersby, who summoned help.

Councillor Breeze said he had pressed both Dyfed Powys Police and Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service over their failure to attend.

The situation saw three off‑duty fire officers present at the scene, who were later joined by a medically trained member of the public.

Councillor Breeze said local residents also stepped in to help make the man comfortable and protect him from passing vehicles in the heavy rain.

He said: “Residents and off‑duty officers did everything possible to protect and support this injured gentleman, but they should not have been left to manage such a serious incident alone.

“We must understand why police did not attend, why the fire service was not deployed, and why an elderly man was left lying in the roadway for so long.

“I have requested full enquiries from both services. Welshpool residents deserve answers — and reassurance that if such an incident occurs again, the response will be timely, coordinated, and appropriate.”

Councillor Breeze said the fire service's chief fire officer had been in touch to ensure him that enquiries into the situation had been started.

Meanwhile a spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “We are aware of the concerns and are conducting a full review into the issues raised.”