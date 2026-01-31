Ronald Merriman passed away on October 13, 2025 at the Maldwyn ward of Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court resumed this week after initially being opened on October 17, 2025.

H M Coroner Andrew Morse for South Wales Central Coroner Area heard that the 93-year-old retired electrician died as a result of Bronchopneumonia due to immobility and wasting, a fractured proximal humerus and frailty of old age.

Mr Morse said Mr Merriman suffered injuries in a fall on August 1, 2025 requiring hospital admission.

He remained in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for a number of weeks before being discharged to a hospital closer to his home.

Mr Merriman's health deteriorated in hospital. He died on October 13, 2025 at the Victoria Memorial Hospital, Welshpool from bronchopneumonia that was a direct consequence of his initial hospital admission following a fall.

Mr Morse concluded that Mr Merriman died as the result of an accidental fall leading to hospital admission and progressive deterioration.

Mr Merriman was born in London on June 17, 1932 and he was a widower of Susan Mary Merriman who was a housewife and he lived at Parc Yr Onnen, Llanfair Caereinion.