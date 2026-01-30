Shropshire Star
Person confirmed dead on Shrewsbury to Mid Wales railway line

Emergency services have confirmed a person has died on the Shrewsbury to Mid Wales railway line.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

British Transport Police said it had been called to an incident in the Welshpool area this morning - Friday, January 30.

The force said that paramedics had also attended but sadly a person was found dead at the scene.

It added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called at around 10.45am today (30 January) to reports of a casualty on the tracks in the Welshpool area.

"Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

  • Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org