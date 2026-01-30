Person confirmed dead on Shrewsbury to Mid Wales railway line

British Transport Police said it had been called to an incident in the Welshpool area this morning - Friday, January 30.

The force said that paramedics had also attended but sadly a person was found dead at the scene.

It added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called at around 10.45am today (30 January) to reports of a casualty on the tracks in the Welshpool area.

"Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."