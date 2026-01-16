Welshpool has been confirmed as the starting point of the third UK stage of the 2027 Tour de France, with organisers revealing the start and finish locations for the historic men's and women's Grand Départs.

Stage three of the men's race will begin in Powys and finish in Cardiff on Sunday, July 4, 2027, passing through some of the region's most scenic and challenging climbs, including the Côte de Rhigos and Côte de Caerffili in the final kilometres.

The announcement revealed the full UK routes, with the men's Tour de France set to begin in Edinburgh on Friday, July 2, 2027, with an opening stage heading to Carlisle, before visiting Keswick, Liverpool and Welshpool, finishing the UK leg of the world's biggest annual sporting event in Cardiff.

To celebrate the moment, Powis Castle, on the outskirts of Welshpool, and all nine other start and finish locations were lit up simultaneously, with a yellow beam sent up into the night's sky.

A yellow beam of light is projected at Powis Castle in Welshpool, simultaneously with ten other locations across the UK, as part of the 'Tour de Skies' activation, with each beam representing a town or city that will host a start or finish stage of the 2027 Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Picture: Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments

From the castles of Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Powis, to the Moot Hall in Keswick, across the Liverpool waterfront and the London skyline, the coordinated yellow beams celebrated each region's role in welcoming the Grand Départ while uniting the UK in one national moment of anticipation ahead of 2027.

Councillor Jake Berriman, leader of Powys County Council, said: "There is no greater honour in cycling than hosting the Tour de France's Grand Départ. Powys is well versed in hosting major cycling events having enjoyed several Tour of Britain stage events along with the Women's Tour. All of which generated a significant economic boost for the county, particularly its hospitality sector, and provided a world-wide platform to showcase the county as a holiday destination."

Eluned Morgan, First Minister of Wales, added: "Wales is proud to host a stage of the Tour de France Grand Depart for the first time in 2027, which will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our stunning landscapes at one of the world's biggest sporting events. Hosting the final UK stage of the men's race will raise Wales's profile as a world-class destination for cyclists and other visitors, while inspiring more people to get active and deliver lasting benefits for Wales."

Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth, said: "These routes will reach places few other events can and give people another reason to be proud of where they live. All over the country, they'll see world-class cyclists pass through their towns, down their high streets and maybe even right past their front doors.

"Events like the Tour de France bring communities together, boost local economies and inspire more people to discover the benefits of sport. We cannot wait to welcome these iconic races next year."

Simon Morton, director of Events at UK Sport, said: "Today marks a significant milestone in the delivery of what we expect to be the biggest free-to-attend event ever to be held on these shores.

"Our vision was to host a massive sporting event that would genuinely thread together the countries, cities, and communities of Great Britain, and show what we can achieve when we work together. The routes announced today do just that, enabling us to reach, unite, and inspire people right across the country - providing moments of joy for millions, bringing communities together, and delivering lasting benefits beyond race day.

"We believe that live sport is a fundamental part of our society, and that the British public should be able to access and attend big events. By hosting the initial stages of both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, we're bringing one of the world's greatest sporting events directly to people's doorsteps.

"We at UK Sport are delighted to be playing our part and are proud to support the partners working together to make the 2027 Grand Départs a success."

Jon Dutton, British Cycling chief executive, said: "The Grand Départs in 2027 are about so much more than six unforgettable stages of racing - it's about unlocking lasting change for communities right across Britain.

"Through Joy - our collective, game-changing social impact programme - we will put opportunity, wellbeing and community pride right at the heart of this moment in sporting history.

"By working with partners and creating new, varied ways for people to connect with cycling - whether by riding, volunteering, supporting locally, or engaging through culture and community activity - we can break down barriers and open the sport up in ways that meet people where they are.

"This is a once‑in‑a‑generation chance to build a healthier, more active and more connected nation. It shows the power of major events when they're done right, and British Cycling is proud to help deliver a legacy that will be felt long after the peloton has left UK shores."