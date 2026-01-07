Repairs under way after reports of 'explosion' in Welshpool town centre

Firefighters were called to The Cross in Welshpool shortly after 7.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, January 6, with reports of a loud explosion in the area.

The incident, on The Cross, involved the electrical box near to the Royal Oak.

Firefighters and officials from SP Energy Networks attended and the road was closed.

Repairs have been taking place today, and the road has reopened.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.35pm on Tuesday, January 6, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Welshpool Fire Station was called to an incident at The Cross in Welshpool.

"The crew, travelling in two fire engines, responded to a fire involving one electrical box. A Scottish Power engineer also responded to the scene. The roads around the area were closed to traffic and pedestrians while the scene was assessed.

"Dyfed-Powys Police was also in attendance. No further action was required by fire and rescue service crews and they left at 9.53pm."

A spokesman for SP Energy Networks said: “Our engineers were called to Welshpool town centre to investigate an underground cable fault. There are no customers currently off supply, with minimal supply interruptions only taking place in the early hours of this morning to progress repairs.

“Our teams are now working to repair the affected section of underground cable to maintain supplies and minimise disruption. We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.”