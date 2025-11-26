One person taken to hospital following A483 crash with road closed for investigations

The road was shut between Welshpool and Arddleen earlier this morning following the incident.

Police have now confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a blue Isuzu D-Max and a red Vauxhall Zafira.

Earlier Dyfed Powys Police had urged people to avoid the area.

Posting on social media the force said: "The A483 Welshpool to Arddleen is currently closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

Police said they had been called just after 10.25am this morning reporting a collision between two vehicles.

An update on the AA website shows the road was still closed for investigation work at around 2.30pm.

The road is one of the busiest routes between Mid Wales and Shropshire.