u3a showcases how hairdressers and beauty salons connect Welshpool community

These businesses operate on the high street and generate footfall. They are run by entrepreneurs and contribute to the town's social fabric.

Business names in Welshpool include Dads n Lads, Snips, Reflections, Mirror Mirror, Figure & Face, On the Lash with Chloe, Before & After, and Eutopia.

Local hairdressers and barbers are professionals who take pride in their work and serve customers.

Customers maintain loyal relationships with their chosen hairdressers. Hairdressers are informed about local matters. Customers and hairdressers engage in conversations.

Vintage Barbers frontage

Julie Prince, proprietor of Reflections, said: “I started as a Saturday girl. I’ve been involved in this shop for 41 years. Customers become friends.”

Hairdressers provide social interaction, information, customer service, style guidance, and relationships with clients.

Tor Langton, proprietor of Vintage Barbers, said: “I’ve been a barber for 30 years. Conversations with customers about shared experiences have made me a better barber.”

High street businesses attract customers from the town and beyond. Independent traders deliver customer care and build loyalty. Grooming professionals provide customer care and local information. They understand customer views on the town.

Residents can ask their hairdresser for local recommendations.

Some of the many vintage barbers customers

There is no need to leave Welshpool for hair appointments or beauty treatments. Residents can select a local professional.

Small businesses require confidence, effort, and resilience. Support barbers, hairdressers, beauty practitioners, independent businesses, and third-sector organisations.

The u3a Welshpool Matters Group seeks information on exceptional customer service in Welshpool, areas for improvement, and missing services. The group works with those delivering customer service. All u3a members may join the group or support its activities promoting the town.

Contact the group if there is a topic for coverage.

Welshpool and District u3a promotes links with faith groups, voluntary sector, and local businesses.

For information on the Welshpool Matters Group and u3a activities, visit welshpoolanddistrictu3a.org.uk or attend General Meetings at The COWSHACC at 10am on the first Wednesday of the month. The COWSHACC is at the top end of Berriew Street car park in Welshpool.