Respected Shrewsbury funeral director dies at the age of 77

Aubrey Kirkham, the co-founder of Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors in Shrewsbury, died on March 18.

Mr Kirkham's death was confirmed on social media, with a post adding that the 77-year-old had died "surrounded by his loving family".

Mr Kirkham set up the company with his wife Ann at the turn of the century, which continues to be a independent, family run funeral directors, along with Ann and his two daughters, Leanne and Selina, with offices in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Welshpool.

Aubrey Kirkham

Before starting the firm Mr Kirkham was a registrar of births, deaths and marriages, prior to that he was a Police Officer, then Dealer Principle at Furrows of Oswestry for over 14 years.

Mr Kirkham's funeral will take place at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury, at 11.30am, on Saturday, March 28, followed by the committal at Shrewsbury Crematorium.

Family flowers only are requested for the funeral.

Any donations will go to the hospice at home team.