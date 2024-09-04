Two men arrested after large-scale cannabis grows found during two raids in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police officers executed two separate warrants at the old Savers and County Times buildings on Broad Street in Welshpool on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Alban Qemalli, 31, has been charged with cultivating cannabis and was due to appear at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

A second man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody.

Police say both properties were found with "sophisticated set-ups" inside.

Several large knives, electronic devices, plants and associated growing equipment were recovered.

Police carried out a raid on the old County Times office in Puzzle Square off Broad Street on Tuesday. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

The potential street value of the cannabis plants is more than £450,000.

Detective Sergeant Lovatt said: “This was a very successful operation, which saw excellent joint working between a number of departments within Dyfed-Powys Police.

Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

“We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who deal illegal drugs, and our work over the two days has seen a significant amount of cannabis taken out of the supply chain."