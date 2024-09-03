Police seen carrying out ANOTHER raid in Welshpool town centre - second in 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police officers have been seen at the former County Times newspaper offices, off Broad Street in Welshpool this afternoon.

The raid comes after officers confirmed they had discovered a 'large scale cannabis grow' in a building on Welshpool's Broad Street yesterday.

Police have been approached for comment about today's raid but as yet have not confirmed what officers were looking for.

Police appeared to be carrying out a raid on the old County Times office in Puzzle Square off Broad Street, Welshpool. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

The developments come after two cannabis grows were discovered on Broad Street in the town in January – including at the same former County Times office being searched today.

On that occasion, the combined value of the two finds, which included another in the town's former HSBC bank building, was estimated to be around £1m.

Speaking about Monday's raid, a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "One person has been arrested following the discovery of a large-scale cannabis grow in Welshpool.

"Officers executed a warrant at an address on Broad Street on Monday, September 2.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in police custody.

"A police presence remains at the location as the investigation continues."

Meanwhile, earlier today, before the news of the second raid, Welshpool County Councillor Graham Breeze said he was shocked at Monday's discovery, but reassured the police are focussed on tackling the issue.

He said: “It is incredible that a third cannabis factory has been discovered in Welshpool and it highlights that there is a particular problem in the town.

“What is pleasing is that Dyfed-Powys Police is now actively tackling the issues and it is hoped they will continue their efforts to eradicate the manufacturing and distribution of drugs in the area."