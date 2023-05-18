Retrospective permission for work at caravan park that has caused flooding issues is approved

The Vine Caravan Site, Arddleen. Photo: Google

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, councillors discussed an application by Ruth Neville of The Vine touring caravan park, in Arddleen near Welshpool.

Ms Neville had applied to put hard standing over a field which is used as a storage area and have a 2.4 metre security fence with gates erected at the site.

The proposal also includes having eight bollard lights up to 800mm as well as improvements made to the existing access.

The application is a retrospective one, which means the work has already been done without the required permission.

Powys planning officer Charis Denham explained that this application “amended” a previous one for the site which had been approved back in 2020.

Ms Denham said: “All issues have been addressed in the report and the recommendation is one of approval subject to conditions.”

At the meeting, Carol Davies the clerk for Llandrinio and Arddleen community council spoke against the proposal.

Mrs Davies said: “The fundamental principle here is that the development has changed greatly from that which was granted consent in 2020.”

She explained that the previous application has said that the land would remain as “improved grassland”.

Mrs Davies said: “What you see today is an urban car park for caravans totally out of character in this peaceful rural setting only 150 metres from the Montgomery canal.

“Surface run off is faster now and filters down the driveway and pools on the B4392 which is the Arddleen to Guilsfield road.

“During prolonged wet spells this has also led to the flooding of two properties on the opposite site of the road.

“We would urge planning permission is refused or deferred until a full analysis is carried out by the SAB (sustainable drainage) team.”

The hardstanding already covers the field at The Vine Touring Park in Arddlleen. Photo: Google

Mrs Davies told councillors that this would allow the “full effect” of the change of surface from grass to hardstanding to be properly evaluated.

“No one should experience increased flooding due to this development,” said Mrs Davies.

During discussion of the application Councillor Gareth E Jones raised “condition 13” of the planning approval.

Condition 13 states: “No surface water drainage from the site shall be allowed to discharge onto the county highway.”

Councillor Jones asked how this condition would be enforced.

Ms Denham said: “It’s subject to SAB (sustainable drainage) approval which would monitor water dispersal from the site.”

Councillor Heulwen Hulme said: “How will this authority ensure that the applicant will now adhere to the conditions that are going to be applied to this.”

Ms Denham said: “If there is a breach of condition a complaint can be raised and then it could be dealt with through that enforcement process.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan moved the recommendation to a vote and the application was backed unanimously by the councillors.