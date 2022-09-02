Powis Castle curiosities on display after featuring in National Trust publication

The curious table featured in the book

An exhibition at the medieval 13th century castle in Welshpool will feature two items from its world-class collection that feature in the trust’s newest publication, 100 Curiosities and Inventions.

Michelle Lisa Gayle, property curator at Powis Castle and Garden, said: “It’s always an honour to feature in a National Trust publication, but to feature twice is quite something. It felt only right to celebrate this occasion and as it’s been a while since we’ve been able to deliver an exhibition in the castle, now is the perfect time.

“The two items in the book will be on display, as well as a few more from the collection at Powis as voted for by staff and volunteers. All seem ordinary to the untrained eye, but they all have an amazing story which makes them quite extraordinary.”

The items are a remarkable table and the 15th century Book of Hours.

Powis Castle was passed down through the Herbert family from the late 1500s. Each generation enlisted artists and architects to elaborately decorate and furnish the castle into a comfortable family home. Today, visitors are wowed by extraordinary painting, sculptures, and tapestries, all beautifully displayed in the castle’s state rooms.

The book brings together a selection of little-known but remarkable objects from the National Trust’s collection that puzzle, intrigue and enchant. These objects help members and visitors to understand the rich histories of the places in the Trust’s care, and the lives and interests not just of those who owned them, but of all those who lived and worked there.

Katie Knowles, Assistant National Curator at the National Trust and Author of the upcoming publication said: “The National Trust looks after one of the largest and most significant holdings of fine art and heritage objects in the world. Many have amazing or unexpected uses and stories, and this book binds all that joy together.

“It’s fantastic to see the team at Powis bringing the book to life in exhibition form. I will definitely be visiting and encourage our loyal members and supporters to take a look for themselves.”

The exhibition at Powis Castle and Garden will be running until November 27, from 12pm to 4pm daily and on weekends in November.