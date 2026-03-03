Broad Street in Newtown, Powys has been shut off, and Dyfed Powys Police has urged people to avoid the area.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

A spokesperson said: “The road is currently closed due to an emergency incident.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”

More to follow.