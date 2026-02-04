Tragedy as person found dead near railway tracks in Newtown, police confirm

Police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead near railway tracks in Newtown on Wednesday (February 4).

Officers with the British Transport Police said they were called to the scene at around 2.45pm following reports of a casualty.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers were called to a report of a casualty near the tracks at 2.45pm today in Newtown.

British Transport Police

"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is ongoing."

As a result of the incident, trains between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth had been cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.

National Rail said disruption was expected until around 7pm.

An update on its website said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth meaning that some lines are disrupted.

"Transport for Wales have arranged rail replacement buses to run between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth at no extra cost."

Those planning on travelling along the line can find updates online at: nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/shrewsbury-20260204