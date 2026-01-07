Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Caersws near Newtown at 10.25am on Tuesday, January 6, after a collie named Lizzie became stranded.

The crews, travelling in two fire engines from Welshpool, including a specialist water team, went to the scene.

Lizzie had been out walking with her owner near a small river when the bank gave way and she fell, becoming stuck in soft mud at the edge of the water.

Collie Lizzie was rescued by firefighters.

The crew used water safety equipment, strops and a ladder to get Lizzie back to dry and stable ground, and to reunite her with her owner.

In the wake of the incident the fire service has urged people to be cautious when near river banks.

A spokesman said: "Please stay well back from the edge of high riverbanks and take extra care when walking near them.

"Although riverbanks may look solid, they are often undermined by erosion when water levels have been higher and the current stronger. This can make the ground unstable and prone to collapse."