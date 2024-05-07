Former police officer recognised for 'tireless dedication and unwavering commitment'

Graham Jennings, who is a well known and popular figure after serving as a police officer in Newtown for many years, has become the latest Honorary Freeman of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn.

Mr Jennings, who has retired from Dyfed Powys Police, was given the honour following a decision of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council to recognise his "outstanding service".

He received the accolade at a ceremony arranged by the council.

In a statement the council said it had been honoured to present Mr Jennings with the recognition.

It said: "Graham is a familiar figure to all our residents, offering reassurance and warmth for many years, and leaving an indelible mark on our community.

"With over 12 years of dedicated service as a police officer with the South Wales Police, followed by his role as a custody detention officer at Newtown police station in 2004, Graham has shown unwavering commitment to public service.

"Transitioning to the role of Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in 2006, he continued to make significant contributions to community safety and well-being, earning numerous commendations throughout his career.

"Beyond his professional endeavours, Graham is a dedicated practitioner of karate, holding a black belt and exemplifying self-discipline and excellence.

"His profound impact on our community was last year honoured by Knit and Natter Newtown, who dedicated a post box topper in his name.

"We are honoured to present Mr Graham Jennings with the Honorary Freeman Award, recognising his tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community.

"He truly serves as an inspiration to us all."