Caravan park to quadruple in size

The caravan site

Earlier this year, Hannah and Wyn Morris lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to create 20 static caravan plots together with the construction of four-metre-wide access tracks and the installation of a sewage treatment plant at a field on Finger Post Farm.

The livestock farm is between Tregynon and Bettws Cedewain.

Planning permission for five chalets was granted back in 2003 and in 2019 this was “varied” to allow five static caravans to be placed there.

Both local county councillor, Heulwen Hulme and Tregynon community council had backed the scheme.

Senior planning officer. Kate Bowen said: “The proposed development would be a significant extension to the existing caravan park which has five permitted caravans.

“However, it is considered that the development has been designed to integrate into the topography of the land and therefore whilst the site would be visible from public vantage points in the immediate locality, it would not be visible in longer views.”

“Considerable weight has been given to the land being classified as grade 3a by the Agricultural Land Classification map.

“However, taking into account the extent of land involved, the availability of best and most versatile land in the area, the economic benefits of the development as a tourism scheme as part of farm diversification outweigh the loss of high-quality agricultural land in this instance.

A number of conditions are attached to the approval which will need to be adhered to.