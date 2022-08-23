Notification Settings

Plaque unveiled in memory of Newtown man who left £300,000 to lifeboat crew

By Matthew PanterNewtownPublished:

A Newtown man, who left £300,000 to the RNLI in his will, has had a plaque placed in his memory at the lifeboat station he loved.

Peter's family with a plaque in his memory
Peter's family with a plaque in his memory

Peter Martin Jones was a regular visitor to the lifeboat station at Aberystwyth Harbour and long-standing supporter of the RNLI.

He passed away in March 2020 with the committal of ashes at sea taking place at Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station last June.

A cheque has been presented to the station by Peter’s cousin Lesley Pearson, with a plaque created in his honour.

Aberystwyth Branch Chairman Mark Morgan MNM said: "As a fellow Newtownian and family friend I am so proud and pleased that Peter chose to bequeath such a substantial amount towards the running costs of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.

"Peter's generous legacy will help considerably towards saving lives at sea in his beloved Cardigan Bay.”

Lesley added:“We are proud to be part of Peters legacy and to follow his wishes for the donation to Aberystwyth RNLI station.”

Legacies are reported to be essential to help fund the voluntary work of the RNLI crews with six out of 10 lifeboat launches possible thanks to gifts in wills.

Peter's name has been added to a RNLI legacy lifeboat as part of a ‘Launch a Memory,’ campaign.

People can remember a loved one by adding their name to the letters and numbers printed on the side of a new all-weather lifeboat.

To find out more, visit rnli.org/support-us

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

