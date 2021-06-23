Brian 'buzzing' after firefighters' rescue

Firefighters with Brian after his rescue Brian after he had been rescued from the tree. Brian while he was trapped in the tree

The team of firefighters from Newtown were called to rescue the bird near Llanwnog, Caersws.

When they arrived, at around 9am on Wednesday, June 16, they found the bird hanging from the tree by its wing, around two meters from the ground.

They discovered that the cause of its distress was being tangled up with a fishing line and weight.

Watch Manager with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Paul Armes explained they had rescued the bird and 'Brian', as he has been named, will be released back into the wild once he has recovered from his ordeal.

He said: “When we got to the bird, we could see that it was hanging from the tree by its left wing. We then sawed a branch away to better inspect its wing and saw that the buzzard’s wing was entangled with a fishing line and weight.

"Taking extra care not to injure the buzzard, whom we’ve since named Brian, we removed the fishing line and weight from his wing.

"Crew Manager Matt Roberts was responsible for nursing Brian all the way to the vets, where he was checked over and will be released back to the wild once he has recovered.