The former couple had been involved in an escalating, expletive-laden blistering row that had been sparked after they spotted a tattoo on a doughnut seller that sparked memories of an old flame, a court heard.

Telford Magistrates Court heard from a witness who insisted that he saw 6ft 4inch-tall Gareth Barker take a step toward 5ft 3inch Joanne Bliss-Bennett and headbutt her as they walked in the car park at Ludlow Rugby Club.

But Ms Bliss-Bennett, in the witness box on Friday, was absolutely adamant that 37-year-old Barker had not head buttedher after he was heard telling her "you don't realise how much I f****** hate you".

Barker had been arrested at 1.30am on July 21, 2023, after police visited their home where they had returned with their young son after the Rag'n'Bone Man concert.

Ms Bliss-Bennett said that because nothing happened, she did not think it was worth making a statement to the police.

Barker, who had admitting shoving his then partner, spent a night in police cells before being charged with assault by beating.

Barker, of Llangyniew, near Welshpool, pleaded not guilty and defended himself at his afternoon trial.

The court was told that Barker had answered "no comment" in an interview after taking legal advice.

The bench of three magistrates decided that there was a case to answer after hearing from eye witness Kenneth Williams.

"He took three to four steps towards the lady, he looked down at her and headbutted her in the face," said Mr Williams. "She was crying."

The court was told that another member of the public challenged Barker by asking "what do you think you are doing?".

She was told to "mind your own f****** business," by Barker, he said.

Mr Williams had been so concerned that he followed the couple and took a photo of their VW Golf car, before dialling 101 and then 999 to contact police.

"I was concerned what might happen behind closed doors," he said.