Peter Hendry, aged 75, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) a matter of days after the surgery at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

It was later discovered that he appeared to have suffered a heart attack two or three weeks before his operation.

An inquest into the death of Mr Hendry was held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury this week. The courtroom was filled with Mr Hendry’s family members, medics who were involved in his care, and lawyers.

The court was told that Mr Hendry, of Llanymynech, near Oswestry, had his surgery at RJAH on May 21, 2024 and was in good spirits - described as “the fittest patient on the day” by specialist knee surgeon Dr Tosan Okoro.

He was discharged the following day, after asking to be kept in for another night as something didn’t feel right.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

On May 23 he was suffering from chest pains, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and vomiting.

His son Sebastian initially called RJAH, but said he was told it was likely to be routine sickness after an operation, and to try and get his dad to eat and rest.

However, Mr Hendry's condition didn’t improve and he was taken to A&E at RSH.