Peter Hendry, aged 75, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) a matter of days after the surgery at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen.

It was later discovered that he appeared to have suffered a heart attack two or three weeks before his operation.

Mr Hendry, who was described as “the fittest patient on the day”, had the operation at RJAH on May 21, 2024 and died at RSH a few days later on May 24.

At an inquest into Mr Hendry’s death held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, his family and Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, had the opportunity to question four medics who were involved in his care.