Flood warnings issued for Shropshire as Storm Bram lashes the UK - here's where

The flood warnings were issued at 11.40am on Tuesday as Storm Bram was lashing parts of the UK.

The storm has brought strong winds and very heavy rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with amber warnings issued for northwest Scotland and western Northern Ireland.

In Shropshire, continued rain means the Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for the county.

The agency said higher river levels are expected to cause flooding at the River Vyrnwy at Melverley and at nearby Maesbrook.

It said flooding may affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads. It may also affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," the authority said.

"Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

Natural Resources Wales said the river level at the River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech was 4.33 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.30 metres.