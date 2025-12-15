Latest flood alerts in Shropshire as river levels rise amid further wet weather

Four flood alerts are currently in place around Shropshire, with the Environment Agency (EA) warning that river levels are rising across the county.

The alerts - meaning flooding is possible - were in place on Monday (December 15) at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments, Rea Brook and Cound Brook and Upper Teme.

At the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, flooding was expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

In north Shropshire, low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport may be impacted, along with riverside areas in Market Drayton, Wem, and Rodington.

Along Rea Brook and Cound Brook, flooding was expected to affect land and roads from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton, as well as Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

Low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve were also expected to be affected on Monday, as well as areas of Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

A spokesperson for the EA said: "River levels remain high and are due to rise again due to rainfall today. Flooding is possible on December 15.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the weather is expected to stay very wet for many this evening "with the potential for some localised flooding and travel disruption".

Further rain is expected overnight before drier conditions in the early hours of Tuesday, with clearer skies developing.

All flood alerts and more information about river levels can be found on the Environment Agency website at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.