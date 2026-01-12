Watch: Parts of south Shropshire nature reserve under water amid rising river levels following snow melt
Areas in a south Shropshire nature reserve have flooded, after river levels rose across the county following last week's heavy snow.
Plus
Published
.
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued several flood alerts around Shropshire following the snow brought by Storm Goretti.
As the snow melts river levels have been rising, prompting officials to issue flood alerts.
Six flood alerts - where flooding is possible - were in place around the county on Monday (January 12) morning, with the EA warning residents to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.