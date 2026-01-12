Natural Resource Wales has issued the flood alerts across Powys, warning that flooding may impact some low-lying roads and fields in all the areas covered.

Five flood alerts have been issued in the Powys area as the snow recedes and meltwater makes its way into rivers

Areas along the River Teme including Crug-y-byddar, Felindre, Dutlas, Knucklas and Knighton are on alert.

Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected and river levels are above normal levels.

Around the River Wye in Powys flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Areas around the River Severn from Newtown to the Severn-Vyrnwy Confluence are at risk.

In the Upper Severn catchment area the areas around the River Severn from Llyn Clywedog to Newtown are affected.

Around the River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain and their tributaries, flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Roads close to Meifod Bridge, the B4393 near Llansantffraid Bridge and the B4398 at New Bridge, Llanymynech could also be affected by the rising levels.

Natural Rescources Wales will continue to monitor the situation in each of the areas which are being affected by snowmelt and rainfall.