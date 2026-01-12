Latest flood alerts in place around Shropshire as river levels rise after Storm Goretti

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued several flood alerts around Shropshire following the heavy snow and rain of last week.

Storm Goretti brought snow to Wales and the Midlands on Friday evening (January 9).

Officially, 16cm was recorded at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys and 7cm at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury, but wider accumulations were recorded elsewhere, as well as some higher unofficial totals from non-Met Office observations.

Six flood alerts are in place around the region as the river levels rise following Storm Goretti last week. Photo: EA

Unofficial reports suggested as much as 20 to 25cm may have fallen over high ground in parts of Wales and the West Midlands.

Now as the snow melts river levels are on the rise, prompting officials to issue flood alerts.

Six flood alerts - where flooding is possible - were in place around the county on Monday (January 12) morning, with the EA warning residents to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

Tern and Perry catchments

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem, and Rodington.

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton. Other locations that may be affected include Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

River Worfe

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Crackley Bank to Bridgnorth. Other locations that may be affected include Ryton and Burcote.

Upper Teme

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the Ledyche Brook and River Rea. Locations that may be affected include Cleobury Mortimer, Neen Sollars and Caynham.