More than 20 new homes for rent on £3.9 development are finished

The new homes at Llanidloes

Powys County Council’s Affordable Housing Team has created 22 new homes on the former livestock market in Llanidloes. The development, which has been named Clos-Yr-Hen-Ysgol, was built by contractors J Harper and Sons (Leominster) Ltd.

As part of the development, two four-bed houses, four two-bed houses, six three-bed houses, eight two-bed bungalows and two three/four-bed dormer bungalows have been built at the Gorn Road site

Owned and managed by the council, they will provide much-needed accommodation available at an affordable rent for applicants on Powys Common Housing Register.

A £2m Welsh Government Town Centre Loan and £1.37m Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, secured by the council’s Affordable Housing and Regeneration Teams, were used to fund the development.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that work has been completed and I would like to thank our construction partners J Harper and Sons for helping us deliver this social housing development in Llanidloes.

“We cannot build the stronger, fairer, greener Powys we want without tackling the housing emergency in the county. The only way we can achieve this is by building high-quality council housing.

“Not only does this development meet the needs of the local community but it is an important scheme that will help us tackle the housing emergency.”

Mike Harvey, Group Commercial Director, J. Harper and Sons Ltd said “We are delighted to have worked alongside Powys County Council to deliver much needed, high-quality housing to help tackle the local housing crisis.