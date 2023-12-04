Wrexham fans 'to get new open air stand in time' for Christmas fixtures

But Wrexham AFC says it wants to give as many fans the chance to see the team as possible and the new Kop End stand at STōK Cae Ras will have a capacity of 2,289 and space for an additional 20 wheelchairs.

The club, which faces county rivals Shrewsbury Town in round three of the FA Cup in the new year, said it is making applications for the relevant permissions and licences at the same time as the construction.

The club, famously owned by Hollywood A-listers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, says work commences today to install a temporary open air stand behind the goal at the Kop End. Access will be via Crispin Lane.

Wrexham AFC says it is hoped the stand will be ready in time for all Wrexham fixtures from the Newport County match on Saturday December 23.

The stand will be for home fans only who will be there in the open air whatever the weather.

"The applications for the relevant permissions and licences are being made simultaneously with the construction," said a club spokesperson.

"The club would like to thank both Wrexham University and the Welsh Government for their support to allow this to happen, as well as all those who will be involved at short notice from the council with the statutory licensing process."

The spokesman added: "We are making good progress resolving the outstanding matters before the Kop Development can commence, but with a minimum of three months mobilisation period before work can start on site, we can now install a temporary stand without negatively impacting the construction programme for the Kop."

And they confirmed that the costs will be greater than the income generated from ticket sales.

"The costs of the temporary stand will be greater than generated from ticket sales," said the spokesman.

"But the board felt the priority was to enable more fans to see the team live and address the frustration felt by some that they can’t get a ticket for games.

"The temporary stand will be priced at £20 for adults, £15 for Over-65s/Under-21s, £9 for Under-18s and £6 for Under-11s.

"This pricing reflects that the stand will not have a roof and fans will be exposed to any inclement weather.

"The tickets will be made available to members in the first instance via the normal sales process once the required licences to use it are in place."