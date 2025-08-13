Terry Moore, 50, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of five charges - three of attempted rape and two of sexual assault.

All five of the alleged offences are said to have taken place last year in Telford.

Moore, of Snowdrop Meadow, Ketley, Telford, pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Judge Anthony Lowe set a trial date of April 5, 2027 - 20 months away.

“This matter will have to be decided by a jury,” he told Moore. “It won’t be next year - which would be bad enough - but the year after. That is a long period of time.”

He granted Moore bail in the meantime and told him to remain in touch with his solicitors.