Llangollen hosts UK's largest women's adventure festival this weekend

Founded in 2015, Camp VC has helped over 3,400 women get on motorbikes, many for the first time and over 1,000 learn skateboarding in a supportive environment. With the ultimate vision of creating a world where nothing feels impossible for women, the festival offers a unique combination of adrenaline-fueled activities and supportive community, with everything from dirt biking to wild swimming, mountain biking, wellness sessions, to creative workshops like knitting and lino printing.

Camp VC in Llangollen. Photo: Camp VC

Camp VC founder Gemma Harrison said: "We're thrilled to bring Camp VC to Llangollen again this year. The landscape provides the perfect backdrop for adventure, and in pursuit of creating an environment that gives women and non binary people freedom to explore, we've assembled our most impressive lineup of athletes, coaches, and inspirational speakers yet."

BMX Champion Headlines Stellar Lineup

Dirt bike rider at Camp VC

Nine-times BMX and Track World Champion, Olympian and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins athlete, Shanaze Reade will lead BMX sessions and share her journey from Crewe to medal glory. Reade, who also holds two Guinness World Records, will host special workshops for beginners and experienced riders alike.

"Camp VC promises something magical – a place where women can push their limits while feeling completely supported," said Reade. "I'm excited to help women discover the thrill of BMX racing in such a beautiful environment."

Motorcycle Legends and Rising Stars

Yoga class at Camp VC

The festival will welcome British motorcycling pioneer Patsy Quick, the first British woman to compete in the notorious Dakar Rally. At 63, Quick continues to inspire through her Desert Rose racing school and will lead off-road motorcycle workshops for all skill levels.

Leah Tokelove, the UK's most successful female Dirt Track racer, will also join the lineup, offering track sessions and technical workshops for aspiring racers.

Wellness, Creativity and Evening Entertainment

Beyond adventure sports, Camp VC offers a holistic experience with wellness sessions led by Ted Talk speaker Lu Featherstone, known to her 104,000 Instagram followers as an "Accidental Middle-Aged Influencer" and menopause mindset expert. She’ll be joined by What Laura Loves (245 instagram followers) who focuses on self worth, mindset and healing, having recovered from a pulmonary embolism.

Adventure photographer Amy Shore (157k Instagram followers) will lead photography workshops, helping attendees capture their experiences.

Evenings will feature entertainment from acclaimed comedian Kema Bob, alongside live music, campfire sessions, and community events.

Economic Boost for Local Communities

The festival is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local area, with hundreds of visitors staying in the region and exploring local attractions before and after the event.

"We've seen wonderful support from the Welsh community in previous years," Harrison added. "Many of our attendees extend their stays to explore the beautiful surroundings, supporting local businesses and discovering what Wales has to offer."

Activities for All Experience Levels

Camp VC prides itself on creating a judgment-free zone where women and non-binary people can try new activities regardless of experience level, many giving something a go for the very first time. Activities include: