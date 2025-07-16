Tasty treats transport opera star Pavarotti’s widow back in time

Nicoletta Mantovani was served with a delicious white chocolate and strawberry dessert at a reception ahead of the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition on the final night of the festival where she was celebrating an emotional double anniversary.

It is 70 years since a young Luciano first performed at Llangollen Eisteddfod with his dad’s choir, Chorus Rossini, in 1955, and 30 years since he returned as a global superstar in 1995 when he sang in a sell-out concert.

Nicoletta recalled how her late husband enjoyed the delicious menu famously served to him by ‘Dai Chef’ when he stayed at the Bryn Howell hotel, Llangollen, in 1995.

According to Dai his specially created white chocolate and strawberry tarts were one of the opera great’s favourite treats while he was there.

Nicoletta, who is now re-married to financier Alberto Tinarelli, had the opportunity to sample a modern day recreation of those tarts when she made a special journey to North Wales to celebrate the anniversary of Pavarotti’s appearances at the Llangollen festival.

Moli Jones, from the Wild Pheasant Hotel, serves up white chocolate and strawberry tarts to Luciano Pavarotti's widow Nicoletta Mantovani, joined by concert sponsors Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill Kreft, who arranged the tasty treats. This was a favourite of Pavarotti on his visit in 1995. Photo: Ceidiog PR

The thoughtful gesture was organised by Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, the arts loving owners of the Pendine Park care organisation who sponsored the competition via the Pendine Arts and Communities Trust (PACT).

The tasty treats were served during a reception before the competition and the concert that followed, starring Sir Bryn Terfel and Cornish “buoy band” Fishermen’s Friends, which was also supported by PACT.

The Krefts also accompanied Nicoletta and Alberto on a train journey from Corwen to Llangollen when they arrived in the town where “Wales welcomes the world”.

The canapé style tarts were made by Keith Tapping the acclaimed executive chef of Llangollen’s Wild Pheasant Hotel which provided the catering for the reception held to welcome Nicoletta and other guests.

As part of the spread they served the canape-style white chocolate and strawberry tarts as a nod to Luciano’s 1995 visit and, on tasting them, Nicoletta said it was like travelling back in time.

She said: “They are beautiful, such sweet, delicious flavour. But it is not just the tarts that are beautiful, it is the memories they bring with them.

“So many memories can be triggered by our senses of taste and smell that when I tasted these it was like being back in 1995.

“It was such a generous thought to recreate this dish which Luciano loved. Llangollen and the International Eisteddfod always held a special place in his heart and I am so delighted to be back here experiencing the festival again 30 years later.”

Serving the tarts to Nicoletta and other guests was Wild Pheasant general assistant Moli Jones who said she was thrilled to be working on such a prestigious occasion.

Moli, 17, originally from Bala, but who now lives in Llangollen, said: “This is a great occasion, with so many well-known guests.

“It’s been a pleasure serving our menu to them. I have always been proud of the community ethos generated by the Llangollen eisteddfod. I have been here so many times and I have friends and neighbours who have volunteered here in the past. It is such a fantastic event to be a part of and always creates magical memories for anyone who comes here.”

Becky Shields, general manager of the Wild Pheasant Hotel, which is part of the Everbright group, said: “It has been our privilege to cater for such a special occasion as this and at what is the biggest cultural festival in Europe.”

The occasion also brought back memories for Mario and Gill Kreft who witnessed Pavarotti’s visit to the eisteddfod in 1995.

The couple were among those watching his sell-out concert on a giant screen outside on the Eisteddfod field.

After the competition, Nicoletta presented the winning trophy of a silver salver and a £3,000 prize to tenor Andrew Henley who triumphed in the competition.

Among other guests at the pre-concert reception was the long-serving former president of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Sir Terry Waite.